Lelia V. Bryant
January 25, 1934 - April 15, 2022
Lelia Virginia Goode Bryant, 88, widow of Jack Bryant, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late King E. Goode and the late Myril Clelia Gillespie Goode Howell. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dewey Goode.
She was a member of Mason Cove Church of the Brethren and worked for many years for Kroger Grocery Store.
She will be missed and remembered by her sons, Dewey Bryant (Pat), and Jack Bryant (Martha); grandchildren, Jason (Katie), Sara, Danielle, and Ben; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jacob, Norah, Allan, Caleb, and Isaac; and siblings, Bill, Pat and Gail.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent www.simpsonfuneral.com
.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.