Lenora Edwards Brown
December 21, 1953 - June 14, 2021
Lenora Edwards Brown, 67, of Roanoke, Vz., departed this life on Monday, June 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.