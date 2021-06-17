Sending my condolences and much love to my brother, Carroll, my nieces, nephews and the entire Family. Keeping you all near in thoughts and prayer. Jackie was such a sweet and kind lady, I don’t believe she ever met a stranger because she was so friendly. That bright smile just drew you in and you just wanted to share any and everything on your mind with her. I last spoke with her Saturday before she passed, and to hear the peace and strength in her voice was quite comforting. It left me knowing without a doubt God had her wrapped in the comfort of His arms and she would feel no more pain.

Enid Moorman Family June 20, 2021