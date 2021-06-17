Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lenora Edwards Brown
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Lenora Edwards Brown

December 21, 1953 - June 14, 2021

Lenora Edwards Brown, 67, of Roanoke, Vz., departed this life on Monday, June 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
38 Entries
It's been nearly six months since you been gone. We miss you terribly, I miss calling down to Roanoke and laughing with you on the phone. You are no longer suffering and that is the blessing in all of this. Rest well until we meet again cuz. Love ya Jack
Marcellus Edwards III
Family
December 20, 2021
To Family,prayers for you. Mrs.Brown took care if our son Clifton when he was a baby. Love her so much. Was sad when we were in flood and moved away.Our prayers for you call. Wonderful lady.
Cutina and clifton jr Rhodes
Friend
July 11, 2021
May your memories bring you comfort. My condolences for the loss of your love, Jackie. Always Lula
Lula Bratton
Friend
June 24, 2021
I was one of the Nurses that worked with your wife. I really enjoyed talking with her she always had such a positive attitude and love for the lord. So sorry to hear of her passing. your in my prayers
Donna Huff
June 22, 2021
Sorry for your lost...may god be with the family
cherie chambers
Friend
June 21, 2021
To My Uncle Carroll, Cousins Monique, Marty, and Marion and my younger cousins, their children. If there is one thing my husband, Clint, myself, and our granddaughter have of your mother, my Auntie is the smile on her face from our last visit. The sweetest and most beautiful soul and lady to walk this earth. Miss you being here physically but I will always carry your beautiful face and smile in my heart. When I see my cousins, I will always see you. When I see and hug my Uncle, I know I am hugging you.
Love ❤ you Aunt Jackie
Your niece and the Brown-Jones Family
Anissa “Lynn” Brown Jones
Family
June 21, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jackie was a com passionate and caring life. The world will be emptier, but Heaven will be fuller.
Rest in Heaven sister
Douglas?Loretta Brown
Family
June 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We Are Lifting The Family Up In Prayer Lenora Was A Classmate With George Harrington Sr She Was A Very Nice LadyGod Bless You All In Jesus Christ Name AMEN
George & Cheryl Harrington
Classmate
June 21, 2021
Jackie was such a beautiful, caring, warm, and thoughtful person. She was a wonderful friend, and she did so much to make each child who was in her care feel at home and loved. She did so much to make the world a better place. Praying for all of the family, and I know you will find great comfort in all of your very special memories .
Carolyh Paige
Friend
June 21, 2021
May the peace of the Lord be with all of you and give you strength and comfort during this time of bereavement! Love you, fam!
Brandol "Brandy" Crawford
Family
June 21, 2021
Carroll and Family,
My prayers are with you during your time of sorrow. May GOD bless you all.
Carolyn Walker
Friend
June 21, 2021
To CB and the Brown family...May God strengthen you all and hold you tightly in His hands, today and the days to come...We love you and will continue to lift you up in prayer.
Steven & Angela Gravely
Friend
June 21, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rita Beane turner
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Ma Jackie. Whenever I came to Roanoke with Tony, I had to see Ma Jackie. Even cost me a trip to the E.R. Lol. I am praying for you all. ❤
Shavonica Stevenson
Friend
June 20, 2021
To CB and family,
May the love of family and friends carry you through your grief.
God bless all of you.
Connie Willis
June 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you during your bereavement. I will always remember the fun times we shared. May God keep you in perfect peace!
Harold Kasey
June 20, 2021
To Carroll and family: May your memories help to ease the pain, and give you a sense of comfort during your time of grief. I know she will be missed.
Charlene Johnson
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sending my condolences and much love to my brother, Carroll, my nieces, nephews and the entire Family. Keeping you all near in thoughts and prayer. Jackie was such a sweet and kind lady, I don’t believe she ever met a stranger because she was so friendly. That bright smile just drew you in and you just wanted to share any and everything on your mind with her. I last spoke with her Saturday before she passed, and to hear the peace and strength in her voice was quite comforting. It left me knowing without a doubt God had her wrapped in the comfort of His arms and she would feel no more pain.
Enid Moorman
Family
June 20, 2021
We are deeply saddened to here of the passing of Lenora. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. May God comfort and strengthen you at this time and the days ahead.
Eric Wade and The Wade Family. Taylor
Friend
June 20, 2021
For the Brown´s Family We are so sorry for your loss. We send you our love and prayers . Are hearts are broken by this loss. We can´t even find the words to express how much we will miss her. So We say to the family "Moma Jackie may be gone, But she will NEVER be forgotten " Gone to soon.
Emma & Ericka Claytor
Family
June 19, 2021
My condolences to family. We were classmates class of 1972 Patrick Henry. Lost contact separate cities separate lives earth has no sorrow heaven cannot cure’. Rita Greene and family
Rita Fields
Friend
June 19, 2021
May the peace of the Heavens continue to give the Brown family, comfort, love and strength. Eureka Wiggins
Eureka Wiggins
Friend
June 19, 2021
My cousin Jackie(Lenora) was a very kind, sweet & loving person. We spent many hours talking & trying to help, support & encourage each other. We had great fun remembering past good times & family events.& sharing our delish recipes. We loved to feed our families well. She was a confident for me as she was for many others. She is greatly greatly missed but God knows best. She is out of troubling pain & discomfort & is in the farthest arms. God Bless! I love u Cuz❤
Tanya Fogg
Family
June 19, 2021
We pray for the Brown family’s comfort during this time of your loss.
Robert and Patsy Simmons
Friend
June 19, 2021
To CB and family;
My prayers are with you as you celebrate the life of your loved one. If you must weep, weep but have joy in your tears for she merely went home to prepare a place for her family.
There is a great gettin' up morn!
Adrian Lewis
Friend
June 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia, Keith, Tierra ,Shannon Gray
Friend
June 18, 2021
Our deepest condolences to you and the family during this time. Jackie’s kindness, generosity and caring nature was contagious. Her memory will live on forever.
Peggy and Sam Williams
Friend
June 18, 2021
My condolences to the family. Cousin Jackie was a beautiful soul that will be missed but never forgotten
Marcus Lightfoot
Family
June 18, 2021
Condolences to the family
Eric Wiley
Family
June 18, 2021
To the Brown family I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one Lenora. I have known her since we were teenagers. She was such a loving and kind woman of God. May you find comfort in your memories and the fact that she is now with the Lord. No more pain or sorrow. Prayers for you all in the coming days for peace and comfort.
Judy Jones
Friend
June 18, 2021
Rest well Jackie... you have truly earned your wings. ❤
Donna A King
Friend
June 18, 2021
To Monique and Family,

May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Brown. She was such a loving, sweet, and kind lady. While living in Roanoke she definitely made me feel like I had a home away from home when I would fellowship with you all. My prayers are with you.
Jamyra Ponds
Friend
June 18, 2021
Heaven Truly Gained An Angel. Mrs Brown Prayed For Me When I Was Hospitalized Last Year. Mrs Brown Was Such An Inspiration. No More Pain U Faught A Great Fight. Mrs Brown I Will Never Forget You & You Will Forever Live In My Heart. Brown Family I Send My Condolences To The Family. Prayers Of Comfort & Strength. Love Carla Jones, King.
Carla King
June 17, 2021
My heart is broken on the expiration of my dear precious cousin/friend. When I lived in Roanoke it was a joy to go to Jacks home. She was one of the most kindest persons you’ll ever meet. My sincerest condolences to Carroll, Monique, Marty and Marlon and Stephen. Much love to you all. May God comfort you and strengthen you.
Celisa Montgomery
Friend
June 17, 2021
It’s so hard to say goodbye to a special sister/friend. Lenora was affectionately known as “Jackie” from our childhood years. I found a precious seed of friendship and it grew. As I reminisce through the many plus years, I dwell on fond, meaningful, memorable, and wonderful moments. Rest In Peace, my sweet friend. Much Love to the Brown Family.
Catherine (Boo Boo) Keith
Family
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss my prayers are with the family.
Carolyn Tasco
Family
June 17, 2021
Monique & family,
My sincere condolences on your great loss. Your mother was kind and vibrant and loving and I am happy to have known her in my youth. Please take good care. Rest In Peace to the OG Mrs. B.
Cheryl H
Friend
June 17, 2021
CB and fam-
My heart is with you in this time of sorrow. Words cannot adequately express the pain, the void left by our girl. She was a loving, caring, kind woman of God to not only family but everyone she came in contact. I will cherish the 60+ years that I have called her my sister. I pray God’s strength, comfort and peace for us all.
Denise King Martin
Family
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 38 of 38 results