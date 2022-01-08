Leon Edsel Light
September 9, 1947 - January 4, 2022
Leon Edsel Light, 74 of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Leon was born on September 9, 1947, in Narrows, Va., and was a son of the late Roscoe Wade Light and Myra Mae Robertson Light.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Rosetta S. Light; his stepmother, Verna B. Light; father-in-law and mother-in-law, W.E. "Corky" and Leona Martin and stepsister and her husband, Melva and Fred Wendehack.
Leon was a 1965 graduate of Narrows High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran from 1966 to 1972. He received two Associate Degrees from New River Community College and later became co-owner of R.W. Light and Sons in Narrows. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Narrows, a past member of the Narrows Jaycees, and past president of the Narrows Lions Club. He was a current member of the American Legion Post #68, the Narrows Planning Commission, was a former member of the New River Valley Planning District Commission, the Progress In Narrows Now and the Narrows Business and Professional Association. This past year, the Narrows 4th of July 70th Annual Celebration was dedicated to Leon and his wife Cindy.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy M. Light of Narrows; one son, Jonathan M. Light (Emily C. Hawkins) of Narrows; one brother, Richard W. Light of Narrows; niece, Susan E. Bland (Ronnie) of Blacksburg and their son, Wade Bland of Blacksburg; stepsister, Flo Evans (Jim) of Pearisburg and their children, Vera Epling (Tim) of Pearisburg and Jim Evans (Katherine) of Albuquerque, N.M. and their families, Illianna Hamons and Robin Boothe and his beloved grand-dog, "Oreo".
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Narrows with Pastor Jim McDaniel and Charles Henderson officiating with burial following in Fairview Cemetery in Narrows. The family will receive friends at the church Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, Va., (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 8, 2022.