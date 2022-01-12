Leonard Edward Greene
August 28, 1931 - January 10, 2022
Leonard E. Greene, 90, of Boones Mill, Va., went to be with his Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eloise; his parents, George and Josie Green; his brothers, Luther, Floyd, Lewis, and Harry; and his sisters, Delilah, Nell, and Dorothy.
Surviving is his sister, June Maxey of Salem; sister-in-law, Pauline Greene of Boones Mill; his children, Carolyn Ansley and her husband, David, of Winston Salem, N.C., and Larry Greene and his wife, Lori, of Quinton, Va; his grandchildren, Alex Greene and his wife, Tia, Jonathan Ansley, Michael Ansley and his wife, Rebekah, Samantha Beverly, Steven Ansley, and Clara Ansley; his great-granddaughter, Eloise Greene; and many nieces and nephews.
Leonard was a member of Roanoke First Church of God where he loved his church and his church family. The family would like to thank Sharon and Monte Short for taking Leonard to church every Sunday. He lived in the Clearbrook community all his life where he cherished his friends and neighbors. Leonard served in the United States Army during the Korean War era.
A Funeral Service to remember Leonard will be conducted by the Rev. James Milner at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Roanoke First Church of God would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.