Leonard V. Jr. &



Helen Mason



Hale



2/27/1919 - 03/28/2014 1/29/1923 – 3/11/2009



Mom and Dad, Thank you for being such good parents & teachers and certainly part of "The Greatest Generation".



In my mind, your dedication to each other and your loving generosity to your family served as wonderful examples to those who knew you.



This past year has been challenging for us all. Please give our Best Regards to those in your Heavenly company. Thank the Lord for our blessings and give Josh a hug.



We'll see you one day. Love, Your Family



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2021.