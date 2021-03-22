To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Mr. Hale was the best: best world history teacher, best assistant principal, best principal, and a wonderful friend. I never really knew Helen, but I know she was a wonderful kind person, too. Mr. Hale was my inspiration to become a social studies teacher. I so enjoyed knowing him and helping him at one time with attendance. I will see you both again one day in Heaven. Love, Lynn Ellen