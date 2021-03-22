Menu
Leonard V. and Helen Mason Hale Jr.
Leonard V. Jr. &

Helen Mason

Hale

2/27/1919 - 03/28/2014 1/29/1923 – 3/11/2009

Mom and Dad, Thank you for being such good parents & teachers and certainly part of "The Greatest Generation".

In my mind, your dedication to each other and your loving generosity to your family served as wonderful examples to those who knew you.

This past year has been challenging for us all. Please give our Best Regards to those in your Heavenly company. Thank the Lord for our blessings and give Josh a hug.

We'll see you one day. Love, Your Family
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2021.
Mr. Hale was the best: best world history teacher, best assistant principal, best principal, and a wonderful friend. I never really knew Helen, but I know she was a wonderful kind person, too. Mr. Hale was my inspiration to become a social studies teacher. I so enjoyed knowing him and helping him at one time with attendance. I will see you both again one day in Heaven. Love, Lynn Ellen
Lynn Ellen McCutchen Meredith
March 22, 2021
