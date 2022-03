Leonard V. and Helen Mason



Hale



Leonard V. Hale, Jr. 2/27/1919 - 03/28/2014



Helen Mason Hale 1/29/1923 – 3/11/2009



Hey Mom and Dad, wanted to say hello & how much your family appreciates all that ya'll did.



You were wonderful parents & grandparents and you endured the Depression and you, The Greatest Generation, saved the world and provided hope for many.



Loving & Missing You Your Family



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2022.