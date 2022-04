Leonard "Mutt" SpencerMarch 5, 2021Leonard "Mutt" Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, peacefully and honorably on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital.Friends may stop by the funeral home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 12 until 7 p.m. to sign the register book and view. The family will be present for visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in HenryDue to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com . Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spencer family.