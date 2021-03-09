Leonard "Mutt" Spencer
March 5, 2021
Leonard "Mutt" Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, peacefully and honorably on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Friends may stop by the funeral home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 12 until 7 p.m. to sign the register book and view. The family will be present for visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Henry
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
