Leslee F. Waid
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Leslee F. Waid

December 17, 1953 - May 30, 2021

Leslee Faye Waid, 67, widow of James C. Waid Jr., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Roanoke and was the daughter of Bette Jean Gay and the late Claude Ronald Goode. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kim Reid.

Leslee was a caring and gentle soul who always put the needs of others before herself. Her beautiful heart was felt by people and animals alike as it brought those in need to a safe place to heal. She believed everyone deserved a new beginning so she always lived her life giving without expecting anything in return.

She will be greatly missed and remembered by her daughters, Billy Bowen (Chuck) and Bobby Jo St. Clair; grandchildren, Sativa St. Clair, Amaya St. Clair, Taylor Bowen, Sage Bowen, Kaid St. Clair, Sebastian Bowen, Indica Perez; great-grandchildren, Naevah, Kenneth, Hensley; brother, Ronald Goode; nephew, Michael Reid; niece, Deanna Byroade; life-long friend, Cindy Arthur; two great-nieces and a great-nephew.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 3 until 6 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tammy pendleton
Coworker
June 2, 2021
