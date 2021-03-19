Leslie Kersey of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on March 10, 2021, after a brief but hard-fought battle- you came so close to winning, and your passing has left such a deep hole in our hearts. The baby sister of Candy, Micky and Piper; wife to David Hillman and the best of all moms to daughter Kerstie (aka Koo baby) -she defined a life of caring and unselfish giving. So we want to say thank you- for the bonds you forged with our families and our children; for dancing at all the weddings like nobody's watching; for all the times you came in to care for mom and dad; for the beautiful Christmas ornaments you made from mom's jewelry; for the time you spent bedazzling Laurie's wedding shoes and making Lacey's wedding tiara, and getting just the right gifts at Christmas and birthdays, (you single- handedly kept TJ Maxx in business over the years); the pineapple casserole you brought every Thanksgiving and Christmas; for remembering the rules to hand and foot on our annual beach trips; for your great smile and sense of humor. We still laugh when you referred to Daddy as Claudie B, when his rhyming words became so funny. You joined us as we moaned about the aging process – wrinkles, love handles and cellulite but you somehow had found a way to stop it. You had some amazing Botox parties at your house. Piper is sorry for holding you down and brushing the tangles out of your hair when we were young. We don't apologize for calling you Nellie Bell or kissing the soft spot on the back of your neck. We loved you so much. You are probably on a beach somewhere humming, a habit that we now really miss, and searching for more sea shells to add to your 30 years' worth of collection.
Leslie leaves so many others who miss her terribly, brothers-in-law, Lucky Ellis and Jimmy Carter; nieces and nephews, Lacey and Alex Stover, Laurie and Rob Catapano, Jacob Naff and fiancée, Amber House, Hunter and Jules Naff, Austin and Stacey Dillard, Darby Dillard, Kyle and Kelle Hagemes; and special little ones, James, Gigi, Ty and Hunter.
We raise a bottle of diet Dr. Pepper to honor your memory. May we all learn to do The Wobble. Finally, "Strong Women, May we know them, May we raise them, May we be them."
So so sorry to hear about this I loved Leslie even to this day. I am shattered to find this out. We dated for over a year I still think of her. She is in God's hands now not sick but joyful.
Mark Ducker
September 27, 2021
I posted in the Cave Spring High School Facebook page about the passing of Leslie and there was an outpouring of condolences. Even after many years apart, Leslie touched her classmates deeply. May her memory be for blessings for her family and friends. Attached is a photo from the reunion the high school held in 2019. Leslie looked radiant.
Lisa Sheffler Wilburn
March 23, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Leslie´s passing, my heart just hurts.
Always the happy girl, always smiling, and making everyone feel good. We cheered together at Cave Spring and Leslie was such a fun soul and rocked that cheerleader outfit like no their.
Sending prayers for the Kersey girls, Leslie´s family and close friends. Her heart and laughter will be with you forever.
Sue Denton Hulsebusch
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort during this very hard time.
Martha Dobyns
March 21, 2021
So sorry to learn of this untimely passing.
These beautiful tributes paint a lovely picture of a life well lived.
Please accept my personal condolences.
Positive vibrations of peace & love coming your way.
To Life.
Kirk McGeorge
March 21, 2021
My heart goes out to all who knew and loved Leslie. Especially to David, Kerstie, the Kersey sisters and their families. Leslie and I shared many firsts together beginning with kindergarten where we became best friends. Next was elementary school where our mom´s had a hard time leaving us that first day because "the two of you looked so tiny compared to the other kids". Other wonderful times were the many sleepovers on Sugarloaf Drive. Sneaking Hershey syrup from the fridge and drinking it from the can while hiding under the kitchen table, giggling! Ballet recital`s wearing pink tutus and way too much lipstick for 7 year olds! First of many trips to Myrtle Beach starting at age 13 with Claude and Caroline. Then Candy chaperoning a group of us high school girls ( I won´t divulge what went on during those trips! ) First loves, double dates. An incredible trip to Europe. Baudet? What is that !? Total crush on Cat Stevens and singing his songs over and over. Candy turning us onto Joni Mitchell and doing the same.
Next came our first day at Radford with Claude and Caroline moving us into our dorm room. Thank goodness we had each other to hold onto through those exciting and sometimes scary firsts.
Thank you and your family for being a wonderful part of my life. Candy, Mickey and Piper I really looked up to you growing up and thought you were just the coolest !
Leslie I love you and you will be missed.
Julie Crum
March 20, 2021
I´m so incredibly lucky to have had Les in my life! Every day has been more special, because of her. I´ll never forget the fun we had. A better friend I can´t imagine; how very lucky I have been that she was mine
Lisa Lysett
March 19, 2021
I´m so so saddened. I love you always Less. We had so many good times at RU and Being ASA sisters for life. You were my bestie - my heart hurts we lost touch. Now I´ll have to share with you in prayer. Prayers to your family.
Lynne Kovacic
March 19, 2021
She was such a sweetheart ! Always smiling, always sharing ! I have so many special memories we shared growing up with our girlfriends ! I will miss her, but I know that I will see her again !
For her husband, daughter, sisters and family, I pray for God´s blanket of comfort & peace through this difficult time. May Leslie´s sweet smile, laughter & joy fill your hearts forever more.
Deneen Kidd Amos
March 19, 2021
I remember the sunny days at Castlerock pool and the guidance that she shared with all of us. Condolences and prayers to all the family´. She will always be in my thoughts.
Betsy Hisp
March 19, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the whole family. Leslie and I were roommates at Radford University. She was a great friend to me that year!
Cindy Journell
March 19, 2021
Rest peacefully Leslie. My memories of you back at Radford University will be full of laughter,energy and beauty! Always fun to be had when you were part of the mix!
Christi Abercrombie
March 19, 2021
To all the family,
I was so shocked and sad to hear about Leslie. She looked so beautiful as always. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May the circle be unbroken.
Vickie Haskins
March 19, 2021
My heart is heavy after learning of Leslies passing this morning. While I hadn´t seen her since we were young college students, we had been good friends. She was stunningly beautiful (like her sisters :) , good hearted, and such a fun positive person to be around. I always thought of her as a bright light. I´m sure that there are many people that she touched throughout her life that are sharing in this sadness today. My deepest sympathy and wishes for God´s comfort to the entire family.
Jo Tisinger Mcgonigal
March 19, 2021
Rest In Peace little Leslie. We had so many memorable times at Radford University. Bless you!
Tandy Harris
March 19, 2021
This is beautiful and I can picture her laughing. I have so many memories. My sincere condolescences, my thoughts and prayers to all of you.