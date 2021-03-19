Leslie Kersey



Leslie Kersey of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on March 10, 2021, after a brief but hard-fought battle- you came so close to winning, and your passing has left such a deep hole in our hearts. The baby sister of Candy, Micky and Piper; wife to David Hillman and the best of all moms to daughter Kerstie (aka Koo baby) -she defined a life of caring and unselfish giving. So we want to say thank you- for the bonds you forged with our families and our children; for dancing at all the weddings like nobody's watching; for all the times you came in to care for mom and dad; for the beautiful Christmas ornaments you made from mom's jewelry; for the time you spent bedazzling Laurie's wedding shoes and making Lacey's wedding tiara, and getting just the right gifts at Christmas and birthdays, (you single- handedly kept TJ Maxx in business over the years); the pineapple casserole you brought every Thanksgiving and Christmas; for remembering the rules to hand and foot on our annual beach trips; for your great smile and sense of humor. We still laugh when you referred to Daddy as Claudie B, when his rhyming words became so funny. You joined us as we moaned about the aging process – wrinkles, love handles and cellulite but you somehow had found a way to stop it. You had some amazing Botox parties at your house. Piper is sorry for holding you down and brushing the tangles out of your hair when we were young. We don't apologize for calling you Nellie Bell or kissing the soft spot on the back of your neck. We loved you so much. You are probably on a beach somewhere humming, a habit that we now really miss, and searching for more sea shells to add to your 30 years' worth of collection.



Leslie leaves so many others who miss her terribly, brothers-in-law, Lucky Ellis and Jimmy Carter; nieces and nephews, Lacey and Alex Stover, Laurie and Rob Catapano, Jacob Naff and fiancée, Amber House, Hunter and Jules Naff, Austin and Stacey Dillard, Darby Dillard, Kyle and Kelle Hagemes; and special little ones, James, Gigi, Ty and Hunter.



We raise a bottle of diet Dr. Pepper to honor your memory. May we all learn to do The Wobble. Finally, "Strong Women, May we know them, May we raise them, May we be them."



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.