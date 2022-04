Leslie Wayne Mayo



Leslie Wayne Mayo, 84 of Natural Bridge Station, died on Friday September 24, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory Lexington, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.