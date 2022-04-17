Menu
Lester Allen Blackwell
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
Lester Allen Blackwell

April 5, 1928 - April 5, 2022

Lester Allen Blackwell, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, on his birthday.

He was born in Roanoke and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired after 25 years of service with the United States Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy Reserve. He was awarded the Bronze Star and retired as a Master Sergeant.

After retirement he served as a veteran advisor with the Virginia Employment Commission for 17 years. He was a life member of the VFW, the DAV, and the American Legion.

Surviving are his son, Don Blackwell and wife, Laura, of San Clara, California; his stepson, Steven Urquhart and wife, Evelyn, of Roanoke; and nephews, Billy Shanks of Roanoke, and Gary Craighead of Roanoke.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel with a Military Funeral Service to follow at the graveside in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
