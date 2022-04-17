Lester Allen Blackwell
April 5, 1928 - April 5, 2022
Lester Allen Blackwell, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, on his birthday.
He was born in Roanoke and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired after 25 years of service with the United States Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy Reserve. He was awarded the Bronze Star and retired as a Master Sergeant.
After retirement he served as a veteran advisor with the Virginia Employment Commission for 17 years. He was a life member of the VFW, the DAV
, and the American Legion.
Surviving are his son, Don Blackwell and wife, Laura, of San Clara, California; his stepson, Steven Urquhart and wife, Evelyn, of Roanoke; and nephews, Billy Shanks of Roanoke, and Gary Craighead of Roanoke.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel with a Military Funeral Service to follow at the graveside in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.