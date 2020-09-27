Craig Jr.
Lester O.
September 21, 2020
Lester O. Craig Jr., 70, of Roanoke County, unexpectedly passed away on September 21, 2020, in Salem, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 1 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, in Salem, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Covid-19 regulations will be followed regarding face coverings and social distancing at all services The memorial service will be lived streamed starting at 12:55 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, for those who choose to join us from home, www.lotzfuneral homes.com
