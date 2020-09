Craig Jr.Lester O.September 21, 2020Lester O. Craig Jr., 70, of Roanoke County, unexpectedly passed away on September 21, 2020, in Salem, Virginia.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 1 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, in Salem, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.Covid-19 regulations will be followed regarding face coverings and social distancing at all services The memorial service will be lived streamed starting at 12:55 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, for those who choose to join us from home, www.lotzfuneral homes.com