Lester Vernon Roach Jr.
Roach Jr.

Lester Vernon

January 6, 1929

October 19, 2020

Lester Vernon Roach Jr., 91, of Boones Mill passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, due to COVID-19, at the Rocky Mount Health and Rehabilitation Center. Lester lived in Lynchburg until 1999 when he moved to Boones Mill.

Lester is survived by his brother, Phillip Roach (LaVerne); daughter-in-law, Laura Roach; grandson, David Roach (Holly); sister-in-law, Carolyn Roach; stepson, Ray Fralin; stepdaughter, Shirley Jordan; and nieces, nephews and stepgreat-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum Pastor Dwight Hayes officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church in Boones Mill.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
