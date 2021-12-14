Lesylie Johnson



January 7, 1948 - December 11, 2021



Lesylie S. Johnson, 73, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Fincastle, a loyal member of Pierce Chapel Methodist Church, and a beloved friend to the community.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Johnson; her son, Brian; her twin daughters, Amanda and Ane; and her son-in-law, César. She was a loving grandmother to Eli, Ashleigh, and Emma, and sister to Mary Ellen and Perry Smiley. Lesylie was an avid reader, lay minister, and fan of Duke basketball. She was our North star, guiding us to become more fully ourselves through her love, humor, and wisdom. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Her memorial services will be held at Pierce Chapel on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4 until 6 p.m., with Rodney Longmire officiating. The church is located at 80 Timber Ridge Road, Fincastle, VA 24090. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pierce Chapel in her memory.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.