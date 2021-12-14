Menu
Lesylie Johnson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Lesylie Johnson

January 7, 1948 - December 11, 2021

Lesylie S. Johnson, 73, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Fincastle, a loyal member of Pierce Chapel Methodist Church, and a beloved friend to the community.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Johnson; her son, Brian; her twin daughters, Amanda and Ane; and her son-in-law, César. She was a loving grandmother to Eli, Ashleigh, and Emma, and sister to Mary Ellen and Perry Smiley. Lesylie was an avid reader, lay minister, and fan of Duke basketball. She was our North star, guiding us to become more fully ourselves through her love, humor, and wisdom. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Her memorial services will be held at Pierce Chapel on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4 until 6 p.m., with Rodney Longmire officiating. The church is located at 80 Timber Ridge Road, Fincastle, VA 24090. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pierce Chapel in her memory.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pierce Chapel
80 Timber Ridge Road, Fincastle, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The JRHS Class of '66 were blessed with the friendship of Lesylie and David. They were fun and always good memories of them. Our deepest sympathy to David & family, and friends, Becky Petty Hanah
Becky Petty Hannah
December 15, 2021
So very sorry to hear this sad news today. Lesylie was a very special lady & Charlie & I loved her. We will be holding you all close in our prayers.
Linda Broughman
Friend
December 14, 2021
