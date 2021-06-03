My deepest condolences.. Tish was my (G!) she always had a conversation she kept it . I loved that about her.... Tish my fashionable, witty sister ... SOAR HIGH SWEETIE AMONG THE HEAVENS, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN ❤
Freda Brown
Family
June 21, 2021
To the family , May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Tish will truly be missed. Until we meet again❤
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Friend
June 9, 2021
Im really going to miss you my buddy
Joan Hall
Friend
June 6, 2021
I’m so thankful I took a trip to visit my sister and met a beautiful amazing woman like you Rip Beautiful ❤ Me & Stuff & Family love you
Maggie
Acquaintance
June 6, 2021
RIP
LARRY & DOROTHY BAXTER & DUDLEY
Friend
June 5, 2021
I love you. Rest easy. You inspire me and I will do everything I promised you I would do.
Beth Boyd
Neighbor
June 5, 2021
Equasia Williams
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sending my condolences to you and your family !
Kendra Bowers
Friend
June 5, 2021
So sorry couldn't be with you but i love you god loves you more and tish has earned her reward she will be missed
Marcia Gunn
June 5, 2021
Kimberly Ross
Family
June 5, 2021
Tish you were a friend since childhood, from 11th street and me on Fairfax. You were a true friend to all. Praying for your loved ones. Rest In Peace.
Anita Phifer
Friend
June 5, 2021
My Deepest Condolences To The Family!So Sorry For Your Loss..
Barbara Childress
Friend
June 4, 2021
Prayers of comfort and condolences to Tish's family. I worked with her at CRMH and always admired her impeccable style of dressing and enjoyed our hallway chats.
Ruth Lewis
Coworker
June 4, 2021
Love is forever! Eternal Wisdom
Charlene BEANY Kasey
June 4, 2021
Hey Tish... Yu know ily right. Travel lightly sis. Or shall ii say, Bubbles baby mama
Charlene Kasey
Family
June 4, 2021
My Condolences to Omar and family.
Dana Billingsley
Friend
June 4, 2021
I love her dearly. I miss her all day long. Tish I will remember to forgive others and always talk to Mateo about his na na.
Sandra Palmer
Friend
June 4, 2021
My condolences to the family my heart is so hurt to c the passing of Tiss I grow up in Roanoke with her dear mother and brother hanging up at there house been one of the kids
DeborahD Blagmon Pettiford
Friend
June 4, 2021
Deborah Blagmon Pettiford
Friend
June 4, 2021
Monique you and your family are in my prayers so sorry for your loss
Belinda Lewis
Friend
June 4, 2021
My condolences love her
Felicua Hopson=Payne
June 4, 2021
Prayers for the family during your time of grief. God will never leave you.
Maxine Henson McElroy
Work
June 4, 2021
My girl Tish! Your affectionate smile will be missed. I can still hear you saying “my chocolate drop” sleep in peace, and prayers to the family!
Sameerah Hughes
Friend
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Toliver
June 4, 2021
Tish grew up with me. Miss Christine and our parents grew up together. My family which are the Hancock's/Kasey's, the Cabbler's, Montree's, Law's, Holmes's, Ellington's, Caldwell's, Saunders, William's, Pannell's Barber's, Hubbard's all of NE, NW, SW. Friends for life. She will be missed. Praying God's comfort and peace be yours.
Rena Kasey Plummer
Friend
June 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
June 3, 2021
Love you Tish! You're happy in Paradise with Ms. Christine!
Teresa Hogan
Friend
June 1, 2021
To the family, my sincere sympathy in the tragic loss of Tish. Keep the faith, God be with you during this painful time. Her mom and my mother were very good friends. I will truly miss her and will always have beautiful memories of her. She was a true friend, and like a sister to me. Love and blessings, Teresa Hogan and family