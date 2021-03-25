Menu
Lewis Edward "Queenie" "Petie" Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Lewis Edward Clark

March 22, 2021

Lewis Edward Clark, also known as "Petie" and "Queenie," 77, of Vinton, Virginia, finished his earthly journey on Monday, March 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Annie Mae Horn Clark; brother, Jackie Clark; sister, Patricia Feazell; and brother-in-law, Douglas Anderson.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Marlene Feazell Clark; three daughters Tina Rush (Gene), Rena Jennings, and Sheri Altizer (Will); one son, Kent Clark (Lainey); 10 grandchildren, Danya Jennings Barrett (Jay), David "Bubba" Jennings II (Tori), Keith Jennings (fiancée, Kara Jones), Brandon Jennings, Kristal Rush (Kai Do), Jill Rush, Clark Rush, Arliss Carr, Ann Marie Altizer, and Lilla Clark; great-grandson, Bear Jennings; brother, Jeff Clark (Kim); sister, Linda Anderson; brother-in-law, Tony Feazell; former son-in-law, David Jennings; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and hunting buddies.

Lewis retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad with 40 years of service. He was a master carpenter, an avid outdoorsman, gardener, and guitarist. He attended Parkway House of Prayer for more than 60 years.

Special thanks to all of the staff and doctors at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday March 26, 2021, at Parkway House of Prayer, 3230 King St. NE, Roanoke, Va. The Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Parkway House of Prayer with Bubba Jennings, Gareth Stephenson, and Steve Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parkway House of Prayer
3230 King St. NE, Roanoke, VA
Mar
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Parkway House of Prayer
3230 King St. NE, Roanoke, VA
We shared church attendance with You and Petie for 10 years and we relished their friendship and still do. We will miss Petie as all who knew him will. He was a faithful friend to all who knew him and a true example of a good Christian. He made everyone smile with his stories. He was great company. We love you Marlene and we know you know he is with the Lord and we will see him again.
John and Margo Brake
March 27, 2021
I wish there was something I could say or do to make it better. But God has him now and he feels no more pain. Petie made me laugh. He was a good man. I don't get to see anyone anymore and I sure do miss that. I hope your pain and sorrow gets better with time. Marlene may you and your family be Blessed with healing and all the beautiful memories of your life together. Love you, please take care. God's Got This!!!
Gail Bailey ( Clark)
March 27, 2021
I had the pleasue to work with Queenie at NS. My condolences to his family.
bob manning
March 26, 2021
To Marlene and Family, So sorry for your loss, keep all of the precious memories of "Petie" in your heart where they will remain forever. Petie was a kind soul and loved by many.
BETTY ANDERSON
March 25, 2021
