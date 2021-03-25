I wish there was something I could say or do to make it better. But God has him now and he feels no more pain. Petie made me laugh. He was a good man. I don't get to see anyone anymore and I sure do miss that. I hope your pain and sorrow gets better with time. Marlene may you and your family be Blessed with healing and all the beautiful memories of your life together. Love you, please take care. God's Got This!!!

Gail Bailey ( Clark) March 27, 2021