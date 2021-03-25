Lewis Edward Clark
March 22, 2021
Lewis Edward Clark, also known as "Petie" and "Queenie," 77, of Vinton, Virginia, finished his earthly journey on Monday, March 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Annie Mae Horn Clark; brother, Jackie Clark; sister, Patricia Feazell; and brother-in-law, Douglas Anderson.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Marlene Feazell Clark; three daughters Tina Rush (Gene), Rena Jennings, and Sheri Altizer (Will); one son, Kent Clark (Lainey); 10 grandchildren, Danya Jennings Barrett (Jay), David "Bubba" Jennings II (Tori), Keith Jennings (fiancée, Kara Jones), Brandon Jennings, Kristal Rush (Kai Do), Jill Rush, Clark Rush, Arliss Carr, Ann Marie Altizer, and Lilla Clark; great-grandson, Bear Jennings; brother, Jeff Clark (Kim); sister, Linda Anderson; brother-in-law, Tony Feazell; former son-in-law, David Jennings; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and hunting buddies.
Lewis retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad with 40 years of service. He was a master carpenter, an avid outdoorsman, gardener, and guitarist. He attended Parkway House of Prayer for more than 60 years.
Special thanks to all of the staff and doctors at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday March 26, 2021, at Parkway House of Prayer, 3230 King St. NE, Roanoke, Va. The Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Parkway House of Prayer with Bubba Jennings, Gareth Stephenson, and Steve Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.