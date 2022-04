Lewis "L.C." Trail Jr.



December 26, 1934 - February 7, 2021



Lewis Cabel Trail Jr. "L.C." of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Green Ridge Baptist Church, 5521 Green Ridge Rd., Roanoke. Visitation will be held 10 a.m., the memorial service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed online via the Green Ridge Baptist Church YouTube channel.



Valley Funeral Services



1609 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24017



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.