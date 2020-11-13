MILLER
November 9, 2020
Lihue "Lee" Miller, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, lost her fight with COVID-19 on Monday, November 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Alexander and Hattie Diamond, Bennett K. Holt and Annie Roberts; a daughter, Chrystal Johnson; and a grandson, Christopher Shaw.
Lihue "Lee" loved her Hawaiian heritage and visited the islands as often as she could. She retired after a wonderful career of 35 years at Northside Middle School where she made many lifelong friends. Lee loved working with kids, especially "her" cheerleaders over the years. She was passionate about Weight Watchers and worked part time with the organization for many years. Lee enjoyed participating in the Mrs. Senior Virginia pageants and was voted "Most Liked" by her fellow contestants two years in a row.
However, her most loved activity was just being "Mom" or "Nana" to her beloved family. She was a social butterfly and always jumped at the opportunity to spend time with friends and family, be it VT Hokie tailgating, celebrating a birthday or holiday, shopping, travelling, or just doggie sitting her grand fur babies, Roxy, Hokie, Pepper, Maddie, and Momma cat.
Lee is survived by her husband, CB Miller of Roanoke, Va.; her daughters, Melody Wilks and husband, Bruce Heldreth, of Surprise, Ariz., Erica Sheppard of Blacksburg, Va., Dawn Caldwell and husband, David, of Roanoke, Va., and Robyn Brooks also of Roanoke, Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Amanda Savage of Memphis, Tenn., Justin Young of Roanoke, Va., Nathan Wilks and wife, Wendy, of Peoria, Ariz., Jacob Wilks of Phoenix, Ariz., Sierra Sheppard of Pittsburgh, Pa., Dalton Beauprez of Honolulu, Hawaii, Kayla Beauprez of Blacksburg, Va., Taylor Beauprez of Raleigh, N.C., Chase Caldwell of Roanoke, Va., Brianna Caldwell of Roanoke, Va., Ashlyn Kessler of Lynchburg, Va., and Meredith Brooks of Oakland, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Savage, Xander Wilks, Penny Ferguson, and Connor Kesler.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem for their special care and compassion during Lee's illness.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside High School Athletic Boosters, 6758 Northside High School Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 or to your favorite Animal Rescue/Charity. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 13, 2020.