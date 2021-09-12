Lila Mae Lorton
September 28, 1938 - September 7, 2021
Lila Mae Lorton, 82, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was a member of Unity Christian Church and a retired secondary school counselor for over 37 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph Taylor Lorton and Myrtle Louise Nunley Lorton; and sister, Mary Lorton Jones.
Survivors include her sister, Patricia Louise Williamson; niece, Lori Jones Tucker and her husband, David; nephew, Brian T. Jones and his wife, Kim; brother-in-law, Stanley Jones and wife Dana; great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer Jones, Michael T. Jones, Taylor Jones, Jordan Jones, Gracie Lorton Tucker, and Riley Tucker; great-great-nephew, George S. Smith; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Unity Christian Church with the Rev. Wendy Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
The Lorton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
