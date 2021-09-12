Menu
Lila Mae Lorton
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Lila Mae Lorton

September 28, 1938 - September 7, 2021

Lila Mae Lorton, 82, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was a member of Unity Christian Church and a retired secondary school counselor for over 37 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph Taylor Lorton and Myrtle Louise Nunley Lorton; and sister, Mary Lorton Jones.

Survivors include her sister, Patricia Louise Williamson; niece, Lori Jones Tucker and her husband, David; nephew, Brian T. Jones and his wife, Kim; brother-in-law, Stanley Jones and wife Dana; great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer Jones, Michael T. Jones, Taylor Jones, Jordan Jones, Gracie Lorton Tucker, and Riley Tucker; great-great-nephew, George S. Smith; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Unity Christian Church with the Rev. Wendy Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The Lorton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
the church fellowship hall
VA
Sep
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Unity Christian Church
VA
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Entries
We knew Lila when she would come to Florida for a few months. Met her at Central Christian Church in Mount Dora. She became a good and treasured friend of ours. Very active in CWF. We loved her very much. My husband always said Lila is such a nice and wonderful lady. Our thought and prayers to her family. Judy and Dale Yose
Judy Yose
Friend
October 14, 2021
We are so sad to learn about Lila"s death. She was such a wonderful lady, friend and mentor to many of us. She taught not only in school but by the way she lived. Lila will be greatly missed. We loved her so much.
Nancy Martin
Friend
September 17, 2021
We knew Lila through Unity Christian Church where she served on our Cares and Concerns committee. She was genuinely very caring which was evident in her many acts of kindness shown to Dan´s mother. She visited with her at Our Lady of the Valley and sent her cards regularly. Our sympathies and prayers are with Lila´s family.
Dan and Janice Cheverton
September 12, 2021
Miss Lorton was my business teacher in high school and all through my working life, I used her teaching to help me to be the success that I became. She was not only my teacher, but a friend as well. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. I will be praying for the family. God bless all of you.
Eddie Wimmer
Teacher
September 10, 2021
