Lillian Moses Barton
April 12, 1930 - March 27, 2021
Lillian Moses Barton, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was a humble, kind, and gentle woman who loved her savior, family and friends with her whole heart.
She was born on April 12, 1930, to the late Walter Fleming and Lella Anderson Moses. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charlie Richard Barton; her sisters, Stella Agee and Christine Martin; her brother, Walter Moses; and her dog, Peppe.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Ingram (Bruce) and Karen Freischlag. She was blessed with three grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, Jeremy Ingram (Natalie) and their six children of Colorado, Morganne Rodgers (Shannon) and their four children of Roanoke, and Kasey Woodell (Toby) and their two children of North Carolina; and multiple nieces and nephews. Her family was her greatest love and joy, and she was blessed to spend many wonderful times with them.
Lillian retired from Roanoke County Schools in 1992 to raise her granddaughter, Kasey. She spent her life serving her church and doing for others. She was an active member of North Roanoke Baptist Church where she participated in The Singing Saints, the Rebekah Sunday School Class, Gleaners, WMU, and the "bulletin ladies." She also enjoyed being part of the Red Hat Honey Bees.
A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Palmer presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.
Please consider contributing to the charity of your choice
in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.