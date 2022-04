Lillie Updike CarterOctober 16, 1923 - April 9, 2022Lillie Updike Carter, 98, of Bedford, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.