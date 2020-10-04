JONES
Lily R.
October 1, 2020
Lily R. "Becky" Jones of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 64.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Harry Elkins; brothers, Richard and Wayne Elkins; her son, Scott Jones; and her beloved dog, Benji.
Becky is survived by her husband, Jack Jones; son, Cory Jones and wife, Sada; grandchildren, Darwin and Andrew Jones; daughter-in-law, Lori Jones; grandchildren, Clara and Austin Jones; sisters, Eva Elkins and Linda Hancock; and special niece, Krystal.
She attended church at Belmont Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Jon Laughinghouse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.