Linda Carol Bolen
1947 - 2020
1947
2020
Bolen

Linda Carol

October 11, 2020

Linda Carol Bolen, 72, of Vinton peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jim and Lena Pardue.

Linda was a caring and giving woman, who was loved by all. She was a wonderful wife, and a devoted mother and grandmother.

Linda worked for the Roanoke County Sheriff and Police Department for 35 years, retiring in 2015.

Surviving are her devoted husband, Philip Roy Bolen; daughter, Kerri Anne Sitze; grandchildren, Meredith Mackenzie and Benjamin Riley Sitze; brothers, Ronnie (Monica) Pardue; and Larry (Leah) Pardue.

The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Team at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their support and care of Linda.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family has requested that guests wear a face mask and observe social distancing during the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
