Bolen



Linda Carol



October 11, 2020



Linda Carol Bolen, 72, of Vinton peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jim and Lena Pardue.



Linda was a caring and giving woman, who was loved by all. She was a wonderful wife, and a devoted mother and grandmother.



Linda worked for the Roanoke County Sheriff and Police Department for 35 years, retiring in 2015.



Surviving are her devoted husband, Philip Roy Bolen; daughter, Kerri Anne Sitze; grandchildren, Meredith Mackenzie and Benjamin Riley Sitze; brothers, Ronnie (Monica) Pardue; and Larry (Leah) Pardue.



The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Team at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their support and care of Linda.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family has requested that guests wear a face mask and observe social distancing during the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 13, 2020.