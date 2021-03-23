Linda Gail Dull



March 22, 2021



Linda Gail Dull, 63, of Shawsville passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. She fought so hard against her illness. She loved both of her two dogs.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard Altizer and Willie Roseman Altizer; sister, Donna Brown and Sharron Huffman. She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Dull; daughters, Crystal Dull and Ashley Dull (Mike Sage); adopted daughter, April McKinney (Charlie McKinney); granddaughter, Chole Dull; sister, Janice I. Loving; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Shawsville Congregational Holiness Church.



