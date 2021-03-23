Linda Gail Dull, 63, of Shawsville passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. She fought so hard against her illness. She loved both of her two dogs.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard Altizer and Willie Roseman Altizer; sister, Donna Brown and Sharron Huffman. She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Dull; daughters, Crystal Dull and Ashley Dull (Mike Sage); adopted daughter, April McKinney (Charlie McKinney); granddaughter, Chole Dull; sister, Janice I. Loving; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Shawsville Congregational Holiness Church.
My deepest condolences to your family, such a sweet hearted woman. Thoughts are with you all
Michelle Ferguson
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Crystal , Ashley and Roger and the family may God comfort you all though this difficult time and God give you all comfort knowing she is with him now God bless you all I am sorry for all of your family's loss
April Marie
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy for roger and the family I've known linda since the early 80s worked with her at Meadowbrook nursing home im truly sad to hear of her passing godbless the family
William Starkey buster
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Linda ,,,,Prayers for the family