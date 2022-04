Tim, I was saddened to hear of Linda's passing. She was definitely an interesting collegue, & once during a particularly difficult call said "well, we didn't mean no harm". It became sort of a catch phrase for her, and she provided me with much entertainment & comic relief for such a stressful job. She had an excellent work ethic, common sense, and a good head on her shoulders. Behind her quirkiness lay a savvy business woman. I had lost touch with Linda over the years, but she was the type of person that once you met her, you would never forget her. She spoke so often of you, & I got to meet you and the cute little dogs once even many years ago. My prayers to you and the family for your loss.

Mary Keene Work October 8, 2021