Linda Dianne Gray
August 8, 1952 - January 1, 2022
Linda Dianne Gray's spirit departed this earth on a beautiful Saturday, January 1, 2022, she was 69 years old. She possessed an infectious smile and an unflinching sense of positivity. Ever eager to volunteer her time and efforts, she always took great care of those around her even if it meant neglecting her own well-being. Evidence of her nurturing can be seen in the lives of all those she touched with her presence. In the darkest times she was a beacon of hope and love and will be immeasurably missed by so many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Orpha Hale; sister, Bessie Duncan; and brother, William Hale Jr.
Dianne was a kind, compassionate, hard-working woman who sacrificed so much for her two sons, and all manner of family and friends in need.
She is survived by sons, Brian Gray and Jeffrey Gray; brothers, David Hale (Frances), Branch Hale, and Hugh Hale (Rita); sisters, Loretta Lucado, Blanche Brower, and Ellen Teaford (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to either, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: https://www.stjude.org/donate
or to the American Heart Association
: www.heart.org/donate
in memory of Dianne.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.