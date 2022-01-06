Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Dianne Gray
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Linda Dianne Gray

August 8, 1952 - January 1, 2022

Linda Dianne Gray's spirit departed this earth on a beautiful Saturday, January 1, 2022, she was 69 years old. She possessed an infectious smile and an unflinching sense of positivity. Ever eager to volunteer her time and efforts, she always took great care of those around her even if it meant neglecting her own well-being. Evidence of her nurturing can be seen in the lives of all those she touched with her presence. In the darkest times she was a beacon of hope and love and will be immeasurably missed by so many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Orpha Hale; sister, Bessie Duncan; and brother, William Hale Jr.

Dianne was a kind, compassionate, hard-working woman who sacrificed so much for her two sons, and all manner of family and friends in need.

She is survived by sons, Brian Gray and Jeffrey Gray; brothers, David Hale (Frances), Branch Hale, and Hugh Hale (Rita); sisters, Loretta Lucado, Blanche Brower, and Ellen Teaford (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to either, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: https://www.stjude.org/donate or to the American Heart Association: www.heart.org/donate in memory of Dianne.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Jan
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dianne was such a breath of fun, laughter and caring in this world. Dan and I will be eternally grateful for her friendship and love that she gave to her Buddy, John. I can see them rocking and laughing. Hugs to you all.
Bonnie Ehrlichman Pollock
Friend
February 19, 2022
I'm so sorry to learn of Dianne's passing. We knew each other from Grace Baptist. Deepest sympathy for the family. Love Kaye
Kaye Link Giles
Friend
January 10, 2022
I'm sorry that I lost such a good friend, I m sure going to miss you! Rest in peace my friend. I'm sure going to miss you. I love you!
Frances Campbell
Friend
January 8, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results