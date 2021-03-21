Menu
Linda Sloan Milton
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Linda Sloan Milton

December 10, 1949 - March 1b, 2021

Linda Sloan Milton, 70, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. Born December 10, 1949 in Allegheny County to James W "Billy" and Bessie Conner Hays, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Melody Berry; infant daughter, Tracy Lynn Tomlin and infant son, James Russell Tomlin.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa Lewis (Kenny), Shannon Balser (Jake), and Erin St Clair (JT); grandchildren, Whitney (Junior) Kirker, Casey and Tanner (Kara) Fix, Dakota, Carrington, and Channing Balser, Lucas, Trent, Jenna, Ian and Damon Fitzgerald, Landon and Addie St Clair; and great-grandson, Conner Kirker. Also surviving are sisters, Donna (Henry) Cochran, Marsha (Ray) Humphrey, Crystal Davis, Glenna (Steve) Morris, Alesia Bryant; brother, James W. Hays Jr. (Karen) and numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sparkle can be made to Spring Valley Baptist Church, PO Box 206, Fairfield, VA. 24435. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. I worked at Crouches pharmacy. Loved taking to Linda. Take care
Jean
March 23, 2021
