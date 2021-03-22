Linda Sloan Milton
March 18, 2021
Linda Sloan Milton, 70, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She loved antiquing, auto racing, gardening, and flowers.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lena Smith Sloan. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Wayne Milton; her beloved daschound, "Dash", special niece, Doris and Bill Toppel; brother, sisters, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends during a Gathering held at the Botetourt Funeral Home on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2021.