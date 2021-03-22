Menu
Linda Sloan Milton
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Linda Sloan Milton

March 18, 2021

Linda Sloan Milton, 70, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She loved antiquing, auto racing, gardening, and flowers.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lena Smith Sloan. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Wayne Milton; her beloved daschound, "Dash", special niece, Doris and Bill Toppel; brother, sisters, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends during a Gathering held at the Botetourt Funeral Home on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I worked at Crouches pharmacy. Loved taking to Linda. Take care
Jean
March 23, 2021
