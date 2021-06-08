Menu
Linda Rose Stamper Oliver
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Linda Rose Stamper Oliver

June 6, 2021

Linda Rose Stamper Oliver, 68, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was a member of Water of Life Church of God of Prophecy.

Linda will be deeply missed by all, especially her husband, daughter, and grandson, whom she loved very much. She missed her grandson, Michael, every day and was looking forward to seeing him again.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Stamper; grandson, Michael Anthony Williams; and sisters, Iris Faye Coles and Judy Kaye Stamper.

Linda is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Robert Oliver; daughter, Judy Serdah; grandson, Ameen Oliver; two sisters, Rita Shepherd and her husband, Donald, and Peggy Howard and her husband, Doug; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Chapel of Light of Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Don Shepherd officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Light of Evergreen Burial Park
VA
Oakey's South Chapel
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Sean and Shusila Singh
Other
June 9, 2021
Robert, Judy, Ameen, Oh gosh, oh hearts became immediately sad when Sarah told us about Linda this evening. Gee, I had just talked to her a few months ago. I wish we were able to attend her service but unfortunately we won't be able to arrange it. Please know we are sad with you, and our hearts are very heavy with grief. Please accept our sincere condolences. I know she rejoiced in hugging Michael at Heaven's gate <3
Jimmy & Sherry Lucas
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry for loss. Thoughts and prayers
Barbara Bishop Craig
Family
June 8, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Karen Lynch
Other
June 8, 2021
