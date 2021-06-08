Robert, Judy, Ameen, Oh gosh, oh hearts became immediately sad when Sarah told us about Linda this evening. Gee, I had just talked to her a few months ago. I wish we were able to attend her service but unfortunately we won't be able to arrange it. Please know we are sad with you, and our hearts are very heavy with grief. Please accept our sincere condolences. I know she rejoiced in hugging Michael at Heaven's gate <3

Jimmy & Sherry Lucas Friend June 8, 2021