Linda Rose Stamper Oliver
June 6, 2021
Linda Rose Stamper Oliver, 68, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was a member of Water of Life Church of God of Prophecy.
Linda will be deeply missed by all, especially her husband, daughter, and grandson, whom she loved very much. She missed her grandson, Michael, every day and was looking forward to seeing him again.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie Stamper; grandson, Michael Anthony Williams; and sisters, Iris Faye Coles and Judy Kaye Stamper.
Linda is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Robert Oliver; daughter, Judy Serdah; grandson, Ameen Oliver; two sisters, Rita Shepherd and her husband, Donald, and Peggy Howard and her husband, Doug; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Chapel of Light of Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Don Shepherd officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.