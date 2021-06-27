Linda "Lynn" McCormick Price
February 21, 1947 - June 24, 2021
Linda "Lynn" McCormick Price, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ralph McCormick and Gladys Reynolds McCormick, and a brother, Billy Lee McCormick. Lynn was also preceded in death by her husband of 28 (37) years, David Price.
Special thanks to Melissa Floyd of Lexington whom she considered a daughter; to Mike Adkins of Salem who cared for her yard for many years; and to her special fur baby, Willie P.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.