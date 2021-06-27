Menu
Linda McCormick "Lynn" Price
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Linda "Lynn" McCormick Price

February 21, 1947 - June 24, 2021

Linda "Lynn" McCormick Price, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ralph McCormick and Gladys Reynolds McCormick, and a brother, Billy Lee McCormick. Lynn was also preceded in death by her husband of 28 (37) years, David Price.

Special thanks to Melissa Floyd of Lexington whom she considered a daughter; to Mike Adkins of Salem who cared for her yard for many years; and to her special fur baby, Willie P.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Rockbridge Memorial Gardens.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rockbridge Memorial Gardens
VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
I knew Lynn through the neighborhood site. She was always so sweet and helpful to everyone. I will miss "hearing" from her. She had mentioned this past week that she missed her momma very much. I´m sure they are having lots of hugs in heaven.
Pat Davis
June 28, 2021
