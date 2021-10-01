Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson
September 20, 1942 - September 29, 2021
Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 79, at a local nursing home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Roanoke on September 20, 1942.
A lifelong resident of the Roanoke Valley, Mrs. Simpson graduated from Jefferson High School as a member of its Class of 1960. After four years of study at Mary Washington College, she graduated from that institution with a degree in Biology in 1964. After graduation and marriage, she became an elementary school teacher for the Roanoke County Public Schools, teaching at the third and fourth grade levels for several years before resigning to raise her family. Following her son's graduation from college, she returned to teaching as a substitute teacher in Science at the middle school level for several local school divisions. She maintained her Virginia teaching license current until her death by taking numerous classes at the graduate level over the years.
Mrs. Simpson was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending many a day designing garden plots and plant beds, and planting and maintaining the lawns and garden beds, keeping her yards looking their best, and she excelled at getting her husband to do the heavy work like building retaining walls and stone walkways. She specialized in irises and had found places in her yards for nearly a hundred different varieties.
She was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Salem and usually worked each summer with its vacation bible school, loving the work with the small children. Always wanting to do for children and teens, she and her husband sponsored two foreign exchange students at different times in the early 2000's, one from South Korea and one from Germany.
Mrs. Simpson was predeceased by her parents, Howard Lunsford Bush and Juanita Parsons Bush. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, of 57 years, Robert D. Simpson Jr.; one son and daughter-in-law, David S. Simpson and Kirsten A. Corbett of Jackson, Wyoming; and one granddaughter, Zara Marisa Corbett Simpson, also of Jackson, Wyoming. She is also survived by one sister, Janet Bush Kednocker; several nieces; and a nephew.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the extraordinary care Mrs. Simpson received by the nurses and other staff of Our Lady of the Valley Nursing/Rehab facility during her brief stay there and to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and assistance.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel – Downtown at 318 Church Avenue in Roanoke. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Calvary United Methodist Church in Salem, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.