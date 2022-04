Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson



September 20, 1942 - September 29, 2021



Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.



A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel - Downtown, (540) 982-2100.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2021.