Linda Lucas Smither
August 30, 1935 - March 1, 2021
Linda Lucas Smither, 85, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Smither; parents, Andrew and Frances Lucas; and sister, Jean Krippendorf.
She is survived by her two children, Berkley (Denise) Roberts of Salem, and Marla (Jack) Allara of Roanoke; and her sister and best friend, Sandra Curd of Rocky Mount. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Braxton and Brett Roberts, Lucas and Emily Allara; special nieces, Marsha Southee, Mary Keene, and Molly May; and nephews, John and Rick Krippendorf.
Linda was born in Floyd County, Virginia. She later moved to Salem, graduating from Andrew Lewis High School. Linda was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She resided with her daughter and son-in-law and was influential in the lives of her grandchildren who will forever be blessed. She attended every one of their sporting events at North Cross School. Linda quickly became their number one fan. Linda touched many lives through her kindness and generosity. She was beloved by all who knew her.
Linda was a devoted and faithful member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church in Rocky Mount.
Private graveside services will be held for the family, and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Wilson Cemetery in Floyd County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to North Cross School, 4254 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018, or by visiting www.northcross.org
. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son
305 ROANOKE BLVD., SALEM, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.