Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Lucas Smither
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Linda Lucas Smither

August 30, 1935 - March 1, 2021

Linda Lucas Smither, 85, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Smither; parents, Andrew and Frances Lucas; and sister, Jean Krippendorf.

She is survived by her two children, Berkley (Denise) Roberts of Salem, and Marla (Jack) Allara of Roanoke; and her sister and best friend, Sandra Curd of Rocky Mount. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Braxton and Brett Roberts, Lucas and Emily Allara; special nieces, Marsha Southee, Mary Keene, and Molly May; and nephews, John and Rick Krippendorf.

Linda was born in Floyd County, Virginia. She later moved to Salem, graduating from Andrew Lewis High School. Linda was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She resided with her daughter and son-in-law and was influential in the lives of her grandchildren who will forever be blessed. She attended every one of their sporting events at North Cross School. Linda quickly became their number one fan. Linda touched many lives through her kindness and generosity. She was beloved by all who knew her.

Linda was a devoted and faithful member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church in Rocky Mount.

Private graveside services will be held for the family, and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Wilson Cemetery in Floyd County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to North Cross School, 4254 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018, or by visiting www.northcross.org. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 ROANOKE BLVD., SALEM, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Linda was such a special lady in our lives! It was always special seeing her sitting on the balcony at the beach. We always loved our talks.
The Riddle Family
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results