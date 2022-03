To Todd, their son, Ricky, Evans, the Mike and Sullivan families...I send my deepest condolences and heartfelt love to you all at this time. In high school,, Linda was my bestie; we had each other's back (and Todd too). She was a sweetheart and very much in love with Todd. I had the honor of being present at their wedding and not long after that Todd enlisted in the military and they've been together ever since. Just this summer, Tanya surprised me with a visit from them. We hugged, laughed and reminisced. I will miss this lovely woman. Todd, I love you and sending prayers for your strength at this time.

Cathy Carter-Hughes Classmate December 22, 2021