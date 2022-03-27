Linda Sue Watts
Linda Sue Watts was born on June 25, 1953, in Buchanan, Virginia. She passed away at her home in Salem, on March 31, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Jerry just shy of 50 years.
Linda will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her love of bears. She will be inurned in the mausoleum in the Veterans Cemetery in Dublin that she will share with her husband.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.