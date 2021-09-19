To Pam and Family, Our hearts are heavy with grief of the loss of Lindsey. We remember her smile and seeing her cheer. We are deeply saddened that she is gone too soon. Pam, you and your Family are in our thoughts and prayers. We will be thinking of you all this day and always. With Many Prayers and Love, Lionel, Aisha, Tianna, Brianna, and Mike Finley

