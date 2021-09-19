Lindsey Pearl Shook
September 15, 2021
Lindsey Pearl Shook, 21, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Melrose Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.