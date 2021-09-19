Menu
Lindsey Pearl Shook
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Lindsey Pearl Shook

September 15, 2021

Lindsey Pearl Shook, 21, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Melrose Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Sep
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Melrose Baptist Church
VA
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn't know you, but my heart aches for you, your family, and friends. You did not deserve this. I am truly sorry this happened to you. To the family, I pray everyday for you. This must be so hard. Praying God will guide you throughout your days ahead without your angel.
Kelly Stevens
September 24, 2021
Joyce and Pam, My heart is breaking for you. Im in a wheelchair with MS i do not get out much. I would love to see you. I am praying for you. God is with you during this difficult time. Love and prayers.
Patricia Altice
Friend
September 24, 2021
My Sincerest Condolences to the family and friends of this beautiful young soul. I pray that the Lord with give you peace and comfort. God Bless
Stacey Peters and Family,
Other
September 23, 2021
Pamela, Patrick, and Brittney, we were really hurt to hear the news about Lindsey, she was a beautiful person and always so sweet and caring. Love and Prayers
Bill & Christine Blevins & Family
Other
September 19, 2021
Pam,Joyce, and family. I an praying and thinking of you at this difficult time. God bless you all.
Patricia Altice
Other
September 19, 2021
To Pam, Brittney and the rest of the family! My My heart is breaking for all of you, there are no words to say to make it better! My thoughts, prayers and love come to help you endure the pain! May God bless you at this time of need.
Mary Goin
Other
September 19, 2021
To Pam and Family, Our hearts are heavy with grief of the loss of Lindsey. We remember her smile and seeing her cheer. We are deeply saddened that she is gone too soon. Pam, you and your Family are in our thoughts and prayers. We will be thinking of you all this day and always. With Many Prayers and Love, Lionel, Aisha, Tianna, Brianna, and Mike Finley
The Finley Family
September 19, 2021
Quest Diagnostics Lab Family
September 19, 2021
May the Peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you and all of the family throughout this most difficult of times. The Lord is near those who are broken-hearted and saves those crushed in spirit. Love you both!
John Bailey
September 19, 2021
