PUGH
Liviey Starrine
July 28, 1933
October 21, 2020
Liviey "Starrine" Hall Pugh, 87, of Boones Mill, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her home. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Starrine was born on July 28, 1933, and married her sweetheart Howard Russell Pugh on June 9, 1951, who preceded her in death, on February 27, 2005. Together they started Pugh's Auction Service and worked together for over 35 years in the auction business.
Starrine was a woman of deep faith, kind and always cared for others. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was a longtime member of Grace Brethren Church and later a member of Boones Mill Baptist Church. Starrine will be missed by all who knew her.
Also, preceding her in death were her parents, William "Bill" and Mary Moore Hall; sisters, Ruby Angell, Goldie Bailey, Christine Sloane, Tressie Chitwood; one brothers, Junior Hall; and stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Angell.
She is survived by a son, Wesley "Pete" Pugh; daughters, Debbie Angell (Les), Lawanda Ravoira (Steve); grandchildren, Angela O'Brien (Patrick), Patrick Dowdy (Amy), Robin Thompson (Sean), Les Angell Jr. (Tracy), Joseph Angell (Sami), Jessica Tatsak, Cassie Tatsak, Blythe Zayets (Denys); great-grandchildren, Sarah Pinkley, Kevin Pinkley, Tevin Dowdy, and Aliveya Dowdy, Mila Zayets; seven step great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Leona Dudley.
The family would like give their sincere gratitude to Lisa, Tricia, Linda, Leona and Kim for their tireless and dedicated service in caring for our mom. God blessed us with wonderful caregivers who help keep mom's final days comfortable and peaceful. Special thanks to the staff of Carilion Hospice especially Susan and Sabrina.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made in her name to Boones Mill Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 230, Boones Mill, VA 24065.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Dr. Richard Harrell officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. up until service time.
Due to the mandates placed by our Governor over the COVID-19 Pandemic, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks. We thank you in advance for your understanding and consideration in observing the guidelines.
Arrangements by Conner=Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com
(540)334-5151.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.