Llewellyn L. Snead III



Llewellyn"Lew" Landon Snead III of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, September 10, 2021.



He is survived by his three sisters and their families, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Poole, Mrs. Betty May Farrar and Mrs. Nancy Thomas Chappell; three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Llewellyn Landon Snead Jr. and Hazel Thomas Snead; and by his partner, David Dorn Belcher.



Graveside services were held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery in Kenbridge, Va. A celebration followed at the home of Nancy and Chippie Chappell in Kenbridge, Va.



In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015, for Lutheran World Hunger and St. Francis House local food pantry. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, Va., is handling arrangements.



Clarke Funeral Home



110 East 5th Ave, Kenbridge, Virginia 23944



Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2021.