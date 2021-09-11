Llewellyn"Lew" Landon Snead III of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, September 10, 2021.
He is survived by his three sisters and their families, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Poole, Mrs. Betty May Farrar and Mrs. Nancy Thomas Chappell; three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Llewellyn Landon Snead Jr. and Hazel Thomas Snead; and by his partner, David Dorn Belcher.
Graveside services were held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery in Kenbridge, Va. A celebration followed at the home of Nancy and Chippie Chappell in Kenbridge, Va.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015, for Lutheran World Hunger and St. Francis House local food pantry. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, Va., is handling arrangements.
Clarke Funeral Home
110 East 5th Ave, Kenbridge, Virginia 23944
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2021.
Such a lovely, fine man! Lew and David were both patients for many years. We always had good times when they visited the office. I will miss Lew and our chances to chat about decorating, art, etc. Love you Lew. "Dr. John"
Dr. John Singleton
Friend
September 16, 2021
Cathye and I extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Lew Snead. We enjoyed knowing him at church and seeing him so often.
John Edwards
Friend
September 16, 2021
My sincere sympathies to you and all who feel the sting of Lew´s death. I was privileged to be his pastor at Christ Lutheran Church, Roanoke, in the 1980s through 1996. I remember Lew as a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for those whom Jesus called, "the least of these." I share your sense of loss and hold you in my prayers. May God´s peace sustain you.
Mark Radecke
Other
September 13, 2021
I remember Lew as a kind, gentle soul. I am sorry for your loss.