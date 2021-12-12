Lloyd W. Campbell Jr.March 30, 1931 - December 10, 2021Lloyd W. Campbell Jr., 90, of Roanoke passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021.A native of Virginia he was the son of Lloyd Wilmer Campbell Sr. and Alice Lisha Black Campbell, both deceased. Lloyd served in the United States Navy for 22 years. After serving in the Navy he worked with American Motor Inns and Colonial Life and Accident Insurance. He was an avid University of Virginia fan and loved sports.He is survived by three children, Rob Campbell, Matt Campbell, and Stephanie Huff and their spouses; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four siblings. He also leaves behind his special caregiver and best girl, Aneitra Gravely.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Lloyd W. Campbell III and four siblings.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park at 11 a.m.