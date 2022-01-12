Lloyd E. Parsell
January 9, 2022
Lloyd E. Parsell, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, after a brief COVID illness. He was the son of Ernest O. and Ruth P. Parcell and was born in Giles County, Virginia.
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers-in-law who had been boyhood buddies. Lloyd was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
He grew up on a farm in Giles County, Va., and was always a country boy at heart. Lloyd loved to be outdoors, especially in the mountains and woods. He was an avid hunter and fisherman from his youth and was the happiest when he was on a riverbank or in the woods.
Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston) and Radford University and did his graduate work at Virginia Tech, Lloyd spent his entire decades long career as an educator; first as a teacher in Kanawha County, W.Va., and then in Roanoke City Schools. He went to the Roanoke County School System and served as Supervisor of Pupil Placement for 27 years before retiring.
For many years Lloyd was a member of Phi Delta Kappa honorary fraternity of educators. He was a fifty-year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Roanoke and was ordained a deacon there. His love of fishing led him to become a member of Trout Unlimited where he has maintained a membership for many years.
Left to cherish his memory and miss him forever is his childhood sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Norma B. Parsell; three daughters, Felecia, Katherine "Katie" Parsell, and Mary Parsell Page; five brothers, Don, Phillip, Bill, Eric and Jerry Parcell; grandchildren, Daniel Rawley (Leah), Julie Dodge (Bobby), Adriane Smith, Nathan Edney, and Grace Page Tarpley (Joel); great-grandchildren, Alexander Dodge, Aurora and Amyra Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.
At this time, due to COVID there will only be a private, family-only service held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Mausoleum at Birchlawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Va., or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.