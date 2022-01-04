Lloyd Nevains Sutphin
January 2, 2022
Lloyd Nevains Sutphin, 62, of Indian Valley, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Kenneth Poston, the Rev. Todd Debord, and the Rev. Phillip Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.