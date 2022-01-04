Menu
Lloyd Nevains Sutphin
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Lloyd Nevains Sutphin

January 2, 2022

Lloyd Nevains Sutphin, 62, of Indian Valley, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Kenneth Poston, the Rev. Todd Debord, and the Rev. Phillip Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Indian Valley Church of God
VA
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Indian Valley Church of God
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
Condolences to the Sutphin family. I worked with Lloyd for many years at the steel mill. He was always a dedicated hard worker, but more importantly, a good person; someone who you would want your children to emulate. May he rest in peace.
Ron Coakley
January 5, 2022
So sorry for your loss Lloyd was a great guy I am sure he will be missed.
Bob Hall
January 4, 2022
