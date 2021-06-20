Lois Swain Chitwood
September 7, 1945 - March 19, 2021
A memorial service will be held for Lois Swain Chitwood, born on September 7, 1945 and died on March 19, 2021, of Roanoke County on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Dupin officiating. Service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Rd., Roanoke, Va.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (stjude.org
).
