Lois Swain Chitwood
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Lois Swain Chitwood

September 7, 1945 - March 19, 2021

A memorial service will be held for Lois Swain Chitwood, born on September 7, 1945 and died on March 19, 2021, of Roanoke County on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Dupin officiating. Service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Rd., Roanoke, Va.

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (stjude.org).
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5737 Airport Rd., Roanoke, VA
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rena
June 17, 2021
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
June 17, 2021
