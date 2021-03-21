Lois was one of my all-time favorites. I first met her in 1989. Like many, she cut my hair. She used to call me her boyfriend. :) Joe, Nathan, Melanie, and family, I know this is hard. Lois was such a high-energy, infectious person. She would get me going every time I saw her. She was super-fun to be around and influential. I am so sorry that you are experiencing loss, but rest assured she is in magnificent hands now. Love to you all.

Randy Womack March 26, 2021