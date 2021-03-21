Lois S. Chitwood
September 7, 1945 - March 19, 2021
Lois S. Chitwood, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Christine Swain.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her husband, Joseph "Joe" Chitwood; son, Nathan Chitwood and wife, Vera; daughter, Melanie Henson; grandchildren, Casey, Megan, Haley, Bradlee, Avery, and Kendall; three great-grandchildren, Kirra, Colson, and Kayloni; sister, Ann Pierce and husband, Russell; nephew, William Pierce and wife, Robbie; and many other special family members and friends.
Special thanks to caregivers, Ementress Tanks and nurse, Rhonda Miles for their loving care.
To honor her request, there will not be any visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.