Lois S. Chitwood
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Lois S. Chitwood

September 7, 1945 - March 19, 2021

Lois S. Chitwood, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Christine Swain.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her husband, Joseph "Joe" Chitwood; son, Nathan Chitwood and wife, Vera; daughter, Melanie Henson; grandchildren, Casey, Megan, Haley, Bradlee, Avery, and Kendall; three great-grandchildren, Kirra, Colson, and Kayloni; sister, Ann Pierce and husband, Russell; nephew, William Pierce and wife, Robbie; and many other special family members and friends.

Special thanks to caregivers, Ementress Tanks and nurse, Rhonda Miles for their loving care.

To honor her request, there will not be any visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
Lois was one of my all-time favorites. I first met her in 1989. Like many, she cut my hair. She used to call me her boyfriend. :) Joe, Nathan, Melanie, and family, I know this is hard. Lois was such a high-energy, infectious person. She would get me going every time I saw her. She was super-fun to be around and influential. I am so sorry that you are experiencing loss, but rest assured she is in magnificent hands now. Love to you all.
Randy Womack
March 26, 2021
