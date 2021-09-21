Lois Marie Conner
February 16, 1941 - September 19, 2021
Lois Marie Conner, 80, of Salem, passed away peacefully from the Virginia Veterans Care Center on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Born in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday, February 16, 1941, to the late Charles and Rosie Hughes, she was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bob Santeusanio.
Lois worked for First Union Bank before her retirement and was a faithful member of Life Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Joseph Conner; daughter, Liana Blankenship; granddaughter, Kayli Blankenship; sisters, Jennette Morrison and Gloria Hoffmeier; as well as a brother, Jeff Hughes and wife, Susan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem; service will begin at noon with Baba Penn-Timity officiating. Interment immediately following at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of the Virginia Veterans Care Center for their compassionate care and for allowing her to be with her husband during these last few weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.