Lois Maire Dalton



May 7, 1940 - December 23, 2021



Lois Marie Dalton, 81, of Troutville peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was reunited with her son Tony, her parents Ella and Henry Weeks and 12 brothers and sisters.



Marie leaves behind two sons, Robert (Diane) and Michael Earls; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry and Odell (Sue) Weeks, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your local SPCA.



Finally, the family wishes to thank the loving staff and caregivers at Roanoke Memorial Hospital especially 10 South, the Palliative Care Unit.



A celebration of Marie's life will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her her son Robert's home.



Simpson Funeral Home-Electric Road



3912 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.