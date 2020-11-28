Lois Evelyn Evans Wirt
November 3, 1930 - November 24, 2020
Lois Evelyn E. Wirt, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital around 2:30 p.m.
She was a lifetime member of First Baptist church in Roanoke where she was married in 1949.
My memory of love will always be of you! She loved her three sons more than anything in life. What a great memory she left them with her guidance, support, and faith! She was always there in the best of times and through the many ups and downs life sometimes has to offer.
When we talked with her on the phone, she would always end the conversation by telling us how much she loved us! We will miss that more than anything! She loved the outdoors, the birds, flowers, and wildlife viewing! Oh, Mom how can spring arrive without you?
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Wirt Jr.; her youngest son, Gregory Wirt; her two brothers, Robert Evans and Thomas Evans; and her parents, Emory and Lillian Evans.
She is survived by her two sons, Steven Wirt, and Frank Wirt and his wife, Renee.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 28, 2020.