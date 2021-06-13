Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Louise Lorton Horton
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Lois Louise Lorton Horton

March 15, 1937 - June 9, 2021

Beloved mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, friend, and colleague was born in Radford, Virginia, on March 15, 1937, to William David Lorton Jr, and Beulah Hanks Lorton.

As a child, she attended McGuffey Elementary School and later graduated from Radford High School in the Class of 1955 with many lifelong friends.

Always a loving caregiver, she became a nurse and received training at Washington DC General Hospital. During her time in training, there was an incredible snowstorm which disrupted the access to the city. The Inauguration of President Kennedy was scheduled to take place but many of the people who were to attend could not arrive. A friend of hers was dating a marine and those young men were told to get to the inaugural ball because they needed people. Mom was fortunate to be able to attend and that event was a happy memory.

Lois worked at St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital for forty years as a nurse and later Director of In-service Education, helping to keep the hospital staff trained and up to date to best serve the patients. The members of the St. Albans team were her extended family and those relationships continued for the rest of her life.

She was married to Raymond Crockett Horton and they were incredibly happy together even though they only had a few short years before his untimely passing.

She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church/Unity Christian Church in Radford. Over the years she helped with numerous projects including creation of Chrismon ornaments for the Christmas Tree as well as working with youth group members.

Crafty and creative, she loved to cross-stitch and made thousands of ornaments which she gave to her friends and family. Many of these adorn their holiday trees each year.

Lois was in every facet of her life a caregiver. She raised two children, Beth and David, as a single mother while working full time in an era when the support for single parents was much less available.

She helped in the care of her father and stepmother during the final years of their lives.

She helped care for her grandsons, Ryan and Matthew, who were the major joy in her life over the last 25 years. Her boys always made her smile.

Her neighbors and friends were dear in her heart for all of her days and even when she was no longer able to live in the house on Kirkwood Drive, she thought of them and stayed in touch as she could.

A celebration of her life will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Unity Christian Church in Radford, with the Rev. Gina Rhea officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford, VA 24141.

The Horton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Unity Christian Church
400 Tyler Ave., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
You and my mom where great friends. She loved you and your family. She will be in heaven with you, God bless you and keep you.
Vicki Stegall
Friend
June 28, 2021
David, Beth and family, Bob and I want to extend our deepest sympathy in the loss of your dear mother. Bob remembers her as the best Infection Control Nurse and all around knowledgeable medical colleague. She was so wonderful to work with her in any way, and I always loved our Christmas parties and the beautiful cross stitched ornaments she would give to us a gifts. She definitely was one of the most highly respected employees of St. Albans. She had such a beautiful glow when she would speak about her family. She loved each of you so much. She will be truly missed by many. Bob and Janie Terrell
Bob and Janie Terrell
Coworker
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss.i worked with Lois
Connie Smith
Coworker
June 15, 2021
David, Olga & I remember your Mom from those times of fellowship at First Christian... she was a kind and caring lady. Blessings my friend.
Bill Yerrick
June 13, 2021
Sorry for your Loss , my thoughts and prayers are with the Family..
Jackie Ratcliffe
June 11, 2021
It was a pleasure to know and an honor to help care for Lois. May our Lord grant you peace and comfort and may memories of happy, healthier times bring many smiles. In Christ's love,
Charles Judy
Charles Judy
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dear David and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your dear mother. You have my deepest sympathy, and you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Orion Rogers
Coworker
June 11, 2021
David, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort.
Wanda Humphrey
Acquaintance
June 11, 2021
Efran Cano
Efran Cano
June 10, 2021
I remember you as a very devoted nurse working always to help others. God Bless
Marceline Hunter
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results