Lois Louise Lorton Horton
March 15, 1937 - June 9, 2021
Beloved mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, friend, and colleague was born in Radford, Virginia, on March 15, 1937, to William David Lorton Jr, and Beulah Hanks Lorton.
As a child, she attended McGuffey Elementary School and later graduated from Radford High School in the Class of 1955 with many lifelong friends.
Always a loving caregiver, she became a nurse and received training at Washington DC General Hospital. During her time in training, there was an incredible snowstorm which disrupted the access to the city. The Inauguration of President Kennedy was scheduled to take place but many of the people who were to attend could not arrive. A friend of hers was dating a marine and those young men were told to get to the inaugural ball because they needed people. Mom was fortunate to be able to attend and that event was a happy memory.
Lois worked at St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital for forty years as a nurse and later Director of In-service Education, helping to keep the hospital staff trained and up to date to best serve the patients. The members of the St. Albans team were her extended family and those relationships continued for the rest of her life.
She was married to Raymond Crockett Horton and they were incredibly happy together even though they only had a few short years before his untimely passing.
She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church/Unity Christian Church in Radford. Over the years she helped with numerous projects including creation of Chrismon ornaments for the Christmas Tree as well as working with youth group members.
Crafty and creative, she loved to cross-stitch and made thousands of ornaments which she gave to her friends and family. Many of these adorn their holiday trees each year.
Lois was in every facet of her life a caregiver. She raised two children, Beth and David, as a single mother while working full time in an era when the support for single parents was much less available.
She helped in the care of her father and stepmother during the final years of their lives.
She helped care for her grandsons, Ryan and Matthew, who were the major joy in her life over the last 25 years. Her boys always made her smile.
Her neighbors and friends were dear in her heart for all of her days and even when she was no longer able to live in the house on Kirkwood Drive, she thought of them and stayed in touch as she could.
A celebration of her life will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Unity Christian Church in Radford, with the Rev. Gina Rhea officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Ave., Radford, VA 24141.
The Horton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.