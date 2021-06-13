David, Beth and family, Bob and I want to extend our deepest sympathy in the loss of your dear mother. Bob remembers her as the best Infection Control Nurse and all around knowledgeable medical colleague. She was so wonderful to work with her in any way, and I always loved our Christmas parties and the beautiful cross stitched ornaments she would give to us a gifts. She definitely was one of the most highly respected employees of St. Albans. She had such a beautiful glow when she would speak about her family. She loved each of you so much. She will be truly missed by many. Bob and Janie Terrell

