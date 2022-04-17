Menu
Lois H. Jones

March 1, 1928 - April 12, 2022

Lois H. Jones of Roanoke, Virginia, left this world peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to meet her Lord surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Walter B. Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Eddie (Debbie) Jones and Gary Jones; her daughters, Shirley (Chip) Scruggs and Susan Davis; her sister, Jean Henderson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; niece; and special family friends, Rose Reese and Karen Jones.

Lois was a God loving woman. She was a lifelong member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church where she taught adult Sunday School, participated in a weekly prayer group and in Presbyterian Women.

She loved gardening, sewing, needlework, going to the beach and most of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all of the staff in the Palliative Care unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Their compassion and kindness was truly amazing.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. Service of Witness and Resurrection will be conducted at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road, Roanoke, VA 24015, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
