Lois K. Greer
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Greer, Lois K.

October 10, 2020

Lois K. Greer, 83, of Roanoke passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jay Fields. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
