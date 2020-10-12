Greer, Lois K.



October 10, 2020



Lois K. Greer, 83, of Roanoke passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.



Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jay Fields. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 12, 2020.