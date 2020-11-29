Lois Lancaster
November 18, 2020
Lois Lancaster, of Boones Mill, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 94.
Lois was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceding her in death were her late husband, Everett Lancaster (2014), along with a brother and a sister.
Lois is survived by her brother, Doug Wood; her two sons, Melvin Lancaster and Ken Lancaster; two daughters, Debbie Harris and Linda Lancaster; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the many staff and volunteers at Carilion Hospice of Roanoke becoming Lois' second family since 2019. Their care and support provided Lois' remaining time on earth with comfort and dignity.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the family and close friends at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any hospice of choice.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.